Odisha forest official under vigilance nets for unaccounted wealth

Bhubaneswar, Dec 6 (PTI) The Odisha vigilance department on Friday conducted multiple raids at the residences of a forest official following allegations of disproportionate assets.

According to vigilance officials, Rebati Raman Joshi, assistant conservator of forests for Hirakud wildlife division in Sambalpur, owns three buildings, eight flats, seven plots, and 150 grams of gold, among other assets.

The raids, led by three deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and 10 inspectors, targeted nine locations across Sambalpur and Bargarh districts.

"So far, the authorities have detected three buildings, eight flats in Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur, including one three-storey building worth Rs 1.8 crore, seven plots in Sambalpur and Bargarh, Rs 14.7 lakh in cash, 150 grams of gold, and 300 grams of silver," an official said.

Officials confirmed that investigations into Joshi's bank accounts and other financial investments are still ongoing. PTI BBM BBM MNB