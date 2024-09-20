Odisha forester’s body found hanging in official quarter; family alleges mental torture

Bhubaneswar, Sep 20 (PTI) A forester's body was found hanging in his official quarter at Bhawanipatna in Odisha's Kalahandi district, an official said.

The deceased forest official was Sanjay Kumar Nayak, a resident of Rayagada district and he was posted at Bhawanipatna..

"We got information at around 8 am on Wednesday that Nayak was found hanging in his official quarter at Bhawanipatna. We visited Bhawanipatna and also informed his family. After autopsy, the body has been handed over to his family," said Tapas Kumar Behera, assistant conservator of forest, Rayagada on Thursday The deceased's wife Priyanka Subudhi alleged that her husband was forced to commit suicide due to mental torture meted out to him by his higher authority.

The deceased's brother also levelled similar allegations against the higher authority of Nayak and demanded action against the concerned forest officer. PTI BBM RG