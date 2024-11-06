Odisha: Former BJD MLA Sunanda Das joins BJP

Bhubaneswar, Nov 6 (PTI) Former BJD MLA Sunanda Das and her husband Debendra Das on Wednesday joined the BJP at the saffron party's state headquarters here.

Das, who was the legislator of Bari constituency in Jajpur district from 2019 to 2024, had resigned from the opposition BJD last week. She was denied a party ticket to contest the elections this time.

The couple joined the saffron party in the presence of state BJP president Manmohan Samal and other senior leaders.

While resigning from the party last week, Das had alleged that government officials had distributed BJD tickets during the simultaneous elections in Odisha earlier this year.

"We (ticket aspirants) were asked to meet officials for tickets. I had met two IPS officers and was assured of a party ticket. However, they denied me a ticket at the last moment," she had told a local TV channel.

Das also alleged that she was neglected in the BJD and was never invited to any of the functions at the party office, Sankha Bhawan. PTI AAM AAM ACD