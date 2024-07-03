Odisha: Former MLA Aditya Madhi dies at 50

Bhubaneswar, Jul 3 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former MLA Aditya Madhi died at a hospital here on Wednesday.

He was 50.

Madhi was elected to the state assembly from Malkangiri constituency in 2019. However, the BJP denied him a ticket in this year's election and fielded Narsingh Madkami, who won the seat.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and several other BJP leaders expressed their condolences.

Majhi, along with Speaker Surama Padhy and several ministers paid their last respects to the departed soul on the assembly premises.

The chief minister said Madhi was infected with COVID but recovered. However, he was not keeping well and was suffering from other health issues.

He was a well-known leader in Malkangiri and had played a major role in strengthening the party.