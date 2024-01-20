Odisha: Former MLA Jaynarayan Mohanty dies

Balasore (Odisha), Jan 20 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former MLA Jaynarayan Mohanty passed away on Saturday after prolonged illness, family members said.

Advertisment

Mohanty, 73, is survived by two sons and a daughter.

He breathed his last at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, where he was undergoing treatment for kidney ailments and diabetes, they said.

Mohanty was elected twice as MLA from the Jaleswar assembly constituency – in 1995 and 2000 – as a Congress candidate.

He had joined the BJP in 2019. PTI CORR AAM RBT