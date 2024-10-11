Odisha: Former MLA Niranjan Pradhan dies at 67

Bhubaneswar, Oct 11 (PTI) Odisha's former legislator Niranjan Pradhan died while undergoing treatment at a hospital here, family sources said.

He was 67.

The veteran politician was under treatment at the hospital for nearly a month after a brain stroke and breathed his last on Thursday night, they said.

Pradhan’s son Deepak said his father was also suffering from diabetes.

He was first elected from the Kodala assembly constituency in Ganjam in 2004 and also won the Polasara segment in the same district five years later.

He won both the seats on Biju Janata Dal (BJD) tickets.

Pradhan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after being denied a BJD ticket in the 2019 elections.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik condoled Pradhan’s demise. PTI AAM BDC