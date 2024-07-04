Odisha forms panel to translate MBBS books into Odia language

Bhubaneswar, Jul 4 (PTI) The Odisha government on Thursday set up a committee to determine timelines and budgetary requirements for the identification and translation of MBBS books into Odia language.

"In view of the mandate to provide medical education in Odia language in the state, a committee has been constituted to examine the matter, identify the essential course books for MBBS education required to be translated into Odia language, and work out timelines and budget requirements for undertaking this task," an order issued by the health department said.

Vice-Chancellor of Odisha University of Health Sciences, Manash Ranjan Sahoo, has been appointed as chairman of the committee, while the registrar is the member convenor.

The 22-member committee will assess the volume of work required and the timeline needed to complete the task, the order said.

The panel has been asked to submit its proposal to the health department within 15 days. PTI BBM BBM MNB