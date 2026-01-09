Odisha: Four-day Kalinga Literary Festival gets underway in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Jan 9 (PTI) The annual Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) commenced in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, bringing together writers, thinkers and artists to promote literature and cross-cultural dialogue.

The four-day festival was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo on Thursday in the presence of Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Jnanpith Awardee Dr Pratibha Ray, among others, officials said.

In his inaugural address, Singh Deo said literature serves as a unifying force that upholds shared values of justice and dignity rooted in Odisha’s history.

Highlighting the democratic role of literature, Harivansh Narayan Singh said it shapes thoughtful and alert citizens, adding that even in an age dominated by technology and artificial intelligence, literature remains central to preserving humanity and empathy.

Addressing the gathering, Sri Lankan minister Upali Pannilage said Kalinga represents a living civilisational idea for his country, forged through historical maritime links, trade and shared values.

Ray, while speaking on the occasion, described literature as the conscience of society.

The inaugural session also saw the release of several books, including 'Made in Nepal' by Dr Binod Chaudhary and 'Samanta Chandrasekhara Patravali' by Ashok Kumar Bal.