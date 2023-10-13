Odisha: Four killed as cattle-laden vehicle overturns

Sambalpur (Odisha), Oct 13 (PTI) At least four people and 20 bovine animals were killed after a stationary truck carrying cattle overturned upon being hit by another vehicle on NH 53 in Odisha's Sambalpur district, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

The accident took place at Katapali Chhak in Burla police station area late on Thursday night, a police officer said.

The West Bengal-bound cattle-laden truck, which was coming from Bargarh in Odisha, was parked by the roadside and five people were cooking food underneath it when suddenly another vehicle rammed into it from behind, he said.

The cattle truck was overturned, killing on the spot three people cooking food, while 20 bovine animals also died.

The driver of the cattle-laden vehicle, who was among those cooking food, was critically injured and was admitted to VIMSAR, Burla where he succumbed to his injuries, he said, adding another person is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

All the deceased were from West Bengal and their identities are yet to be ascertained, he added. PTI COR AAM AAM ACD