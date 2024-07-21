Odisha: Four sentenced to 20 years RI each for raping girl

Jajpur (Odisha), Jul 21 (PTI) A POCSO court in Odisha's Jajpur district has sentenced four people to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment each for raping a girl three years ago.

The court of Jajpur POCSO judge Abhijit Palei also imposed a total fine of Rs 4 lakh on the convicts.

The convicts will have to undergo imprisonment for an additional term of six months if they fail to remit the penalty amount, the POCSO court ordered on Saturday.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place when the survivor, who was 17 years ago at that time, was returning home with a male friend on his motorcycle on the evening of March 7, 2021.

They were passing through a forest area near Kalaring Hat in Kaliapani area when the four convicts intercepted them, overpowered the girl's male friend and took turns to rape her.

Based on a complaint later filed by the survivor, a case was registered and the four accused were arrested and booked. PTI COR AAM AAM ACD