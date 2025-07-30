Odisha: Fraudsters who posed as vigilance cops to dupe retired doctor arrested

Kendrapara (Odisha), Jul 30 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested six persons, including a 20-year-old engineering student, in Odisha's Kendrapara for looting the house of a retired doctor by posing as vigilance officials, police said.

According to Derabish police station inspector-in-charge Ambika Prasad, the accused were arrested after a special squad formed to trace the culprits cracked the case by analysing call detail records (CDRs) and CCTV footage from the area.

The accused were booked under BNS Sections 310 (dacoity) and 333 (house trespass) and later sent to jail after a local court rejected their bail application, Das added.

The miscreants barged into the house of Dr Jalil Ahamad Khan at Oldhi village under Derabish police station on July 10 and faked their identity as vigilance cops.

Later, they conducted a search operation to detect movable and immovable assets disproportionate to the doctor's known source of income.

They later made away with Rs 1.5 lakh cash, 500 grams of gold ornaments. The miscreants, while leaving the place, instructed the doctor to turn up at the district vigilance office at Kendrapara with proof that his assets and source of income were legitimate. The entire operation lasted for about an hour, police said.

Khan, a well-known physician in the locality, had retired two decades ago from a government medical college in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

After retirement, he returned to his native village to serve the local community. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB