Odisha: Fresh flood fear in Balasore as Jalaka and Budhabalang rivers on spate

Bhubaneswar/Balasore, Sep 5 (PTI) The district administration of Balasore was put on alert on Friday as the water level in two small rivers, Budhabalang and Jalaka, reached close to the danger marks following four days of incessant low pressure-induced rainfall in north Odisha, officials said.

Though the low pressure has moved to Madhya Pradesh, different districts of Odisha received substantial rainfall, an IMD official said, adding adding that Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded 49.2 mm and 32.6 mm rainfall, ,respectively between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

Water Resources Department officials said the water levels in both Jalaka and Budhabalang rivers were gradually receding by evening.

However, Jalaka was still flowing above the danger level at 6.72 metres against the danger mark of 6.50 metres. Budhabalang was recorded at 6.88 metres, still below its danger mark of 8.13 metre at 6 pm, officials said.

Reports from Balasore said the rainwater has already entered some villages in 10 gram panchayats of Basta block and some villages under Balasore Sadar block after the water level of Jalaka river crossed the danger mark on Thursday evening. Several roads were also flooded in the two blocks.

Balasore district administration maintained a close watch on the situation, reinforcing vulnerable embankments with sandbags and stocking dry food and drinking water for emergency relief.

Engineer-in-chief of the water resources department, Chandrashekhar Padhi said, "There is no flood fear. The impact area of Jalaka river is small comprising just two blocks. The water level of Baitarani river, which was increasing on Wednesday, had receded." He said heavy rainfall has been recorded in 15 blocks across Odisha, with Padmapur receiving the highest at 88 mm.

Padhi said the water level in the Hirakud dam was being regulated by opening 24 gates as there has been heavy rainfall in Chhattisgarh and downstream areas. The water level at the reservoir remains at 626.53 feet against its full capacity of 630 feet, he added.

He said that water discharge at Mundali near Cuttack in Mahanadi river system may reach around 4.5 to 5 lakh cusecs by September 7, but stressed that there is no imminent threat of flooding in the Mahanadi basin.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, in its evening bulletin said rain will continue till Tuesday. However, the intensity of downpour has declined as the low pressure area moved to Madhya Pradesh, an official said. PTI AAM AAM MNB