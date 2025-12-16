Odisha: Gangster, wanted in 15 criminal cases, shot in gunfight with police

Bhadrak, Dec 16 (PTI) A gangster, wanted in at least 15 criminal cases, was allegedly shot in a gunfight with the police in Odisha's Bhadrak district in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, a six-member police team went to the Malgodown area to nab Kamalakant Das alias Budhia, who was on a motorcycle along with his associates, they said.

SP Manoj Rout said that as the police tried to intercept Budhia, he allegedly opened fire.

"The police personnel retaliated, and Budhia was shot in the right leg. His associate managed to flee the scene on a motorcycle that did not have a registration plate," he said.

Budhia, a history sheeter, was taken into custody and admitted to the district hospital.

Later, he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

A country-made firearm and ammunition were seized from him, police said.

Budhia, a resident of Tudigadia village in Balasore district, is allegedly involved in several serious offences, including robbery, they said. PTI COR AAM AAM SOM