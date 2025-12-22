Odisha: Ganjam private hospital sealed after man dies; 10 patients shifted to MKCG Medical College

Berhampur (Odisha), Dec 22 (PTI) The Ganjam district administration on Monday sealed a private hospital here following protests by local residents following the death of a 30-year old man allegedly because of medical negligence.

According to officials, at least 10 patients undergoing treatment in the hospital were shifted to government-run-MKCG Medical College and Hospital here for further care.

"After shifting the patients, we sealed the private hospital for further inquiry into the cause of death in the presence of police and an executive magistrate," Sukant Kumar Nayak, Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer, Ganjam, told PTI.

He said an expert team led by Biswambara Behera, additional district medical officer (medicine) has been formed to verify the documents of the clinic.

The deceased was identified as Bijay Pradhan of Sindurabada in Patrapur block.

He was admitted to the hospital on Friday after getting injured in an accident near his village.

On Saturday, doctors conducted a surgery on the patient, following which his condition became serious, his family members alleged.

Pradhan was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital on the same night in a critical condition. A few hours later, doctors declared him dead, they claimed.

The family members of the deceased alleged that Pradhan died due to wrong treatment and demanded compensation.

"His condition was good at the time of admission. We suspected he might have died due to overdose of anesthesia," alleged SK Nayak, deceased's brother-in-law.

After his death, Pradhan’s family members along with villagers staged a dharna in front of the hospital with the body.

The district administration later provided Rs 30,000 to the family members of the deceased for cremation following which the dharna was called off. PTI COR BBM BBM MNB