Odisha gets deputy CMs in debutant legislator, 6-time MLA

Bhubaneswar, Jun 11 (PTI) Odisha’s new deputy chief ministers, who are set to take oath on Wednesday, bring to the fore contrasting political experience, as six-time MLA and former minister K V Singh Deo gets ready to work in tandem with Pravati Parida, a debutant legislator.

Belonging to the erstwhile royal family of Patnagarh, Deo was elected to the Odisha assembly for the sixth time from the Patnagarh constituency. He has also served as Minister of Industry and Public Enterprise during the BJP-BJD coalition government (2000-2009).

Singh Deo’s wife Sangeeta Kumari Devi is also a four-time MP from Bolangir.

A graduate from Delhi University, his grandfather R N Singh Deo was the chief minister of Odisha from 1966 to 1971.

In contrast, Pravati Parida was elected to the assembly for the first time in 2024 from the Nimapara seat after three successive defeats.

She obtained her law degree from Utkal University in 1995 and enrolled as an advocate in the Orissa High Court the same year. Parida also completed post graduation in Public Administration in 2005 from the same varsity.

The BJP stormed to power in Odisha, bagging 78 of the 147 assembly seats, bringing an end to the 24-year rule of the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government is scheduled to be held at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.