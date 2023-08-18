Odisha gets first natural gas-based crematorium

Bhubaneswar, Aug 18 (PTI) Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday inaugurated Odisha's first natural gas-based crematorium in Bhubaneswar.

The project, undertaken by the GAIL (India) Limited under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, is aimed at reducing air pollution.

Pradhan dedicated the crematorium to the people of the city in the presence of Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, GAIL (India) Limited Director (Human Resources) Ayush Gupta and others.

The natural gas-based crematorium at Dharam Vihar in Bhubaneswar is a testament to GAIL's commitment to sustainable development and environmentally-friendly practices, an official of the PSU said.

GAIL will establish two more state-of-the-art natural gas-based crematoriums at Alugadi-Aiginia in Bhubaneswar and Khannagar in Cuttack, the official said, adding that the estimated budget for all the three crematoriums is Rs 16 crore.

This project aligns with GAIL's goal to promote cleaner fuels, thereby enhancing air quality and reducing carbon emissions, he added. PTI AAM AAM ACD