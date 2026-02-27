Odisha: Girl missing for 2 days found dead under bush

Bhubaneswar, Feb 27 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl, who had been missing for the last two days, was found dead under a bush in Odisha's Angul district on Friday, police said.

The incident was reported in NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation) police station area. The deceased was a class 8 student of a local school, a senior officer said.

"A case was registered after a missing person complaint was filed by the deceased's father. Early this morning, we recovered the body of the girl," Angul Superintendent of Police Rahul Jain said.

Senior police officers, along with the forensic team and dog squad, rushed to the spot for investigation, he added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the death, police said. PTI BBM BBM ACD