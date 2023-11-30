Odisha governor asks varsities to focus on improving standard of education

Bhubaneswar, Nov 30 (PTI) Odisha Governor Raghubar Das on Thursday said though the state had emerged as an educational hub in eastern India, none of its universities is recognised at the national level.

Presiding over the vice-chancellor’s conference here, the governor called upon the VCs to improve the standard of education in the universities so that it can compete with international institutes.

Das said focus should be on enhancement of educational atmosphere on campuses, improvement of standard and increase in staff strength. He also called for successful implementation of the National Education Policy 2023 in the state.

Utkal University VC Sabita Acharya said, "The Governor emphasised on research and innovation in higher education institutions. Discussions were also held on adding more chapters on culture and traditions of Odisha." Fakir Mohan University VC Santosh Kumar Tripathy stressed on the need for timely conduct of examinations and publication of results. PTI AAM AAM MNB