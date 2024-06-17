Odisha Governor, CM express grief over train accident in West Bengal

Bhubaneswar, Jun 17 (PTI) Odisha Governor Raghubar Das and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the death of 15 passengers in the Kanchanjungha Express train accident in neighbouring West Bengal on Monday.

BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik has also expressed grief over the death of some passengers in the train accident.

In a message on X, the Raj Bhavan said, "Governor is saddened to learn about the tragic train accident in West Bengal and conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims. The Governor has also prayed for the speedy recovery of those who have been injured." Majhi has also expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the train accident near Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. Terming the incident as very sad, Majhi expressed his condolences to the family members of the deceased and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Taking to X, Patnaik said: "Deeply saddened to know about the tragic loss of lives after #KanchanjunghaExpress met with an accident in #WestBengal. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief and pray for the speedy recovery of those who are hospitalised following the #TrainAccident." At least 15 passengers died and 60 others were injured, after three rear coaches of the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express derailed on Monday morning as a goods train collided with it in West Bengal's Darjeeling district.