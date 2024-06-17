Odisha Governor, CM greet people on Eid-ul-Adha

Bhubaneswar, Jun 17 (PTI) Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and ex-CM Naveen Pathaik on Monday greeted the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

"Hon'ble Governor wishes everyone a happy #Eid. May the auspicious occasion of #EidAlAdha spread the spirit of togetherness, harmony, peace and happiness for all. #EidMubarak," the governor Odisha posted on X.

Majhi is a statement said: "My greetings to Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of auspicious Eid-UJ-Juha. I wish happiness and prosperity of all." Patnaik in his X post said: "Warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of #EidAlAdha. May the festival of sacrifice and devotion bring joy, happiness and blessings to everyone. May this occasion guide us in the path of peace, brotherhood and compassion. #EidAlAdhaMubarak." PTI AAM RG