Odisha Governor, CM greet President on birthday

Bhubaneswar, Jun 20 (PTI) Odisha Governor Raghubar Das and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday extended their greetings to President Droupadi Murmu on her 66th birthday.

"May she be blessed with good health and fortitude as she continues to guide our nation with grace and wisdom," the governor said in a post on X.

The chief minister in a post on X extended his heartiest birthday greetings to the President, who is the pride and glory of Odia people. He also prayed before Lord Jagannath for her long and healthy life.

"Heartiest birthday greetings and congratulations to Honourable President Droupadi Murmu. Wishing you a healthy and long life," former chief minister Naveen Patnaik said in a social media post.

"Jai Jagannath! Today I visited the Jagannath temple in Delhi and prayed for the welfare of all countrymen and that our country continues to set new standards of progress," the president's office said in a post on X, in Hindi, along with pictures of the visit.

Murmu was born on this day in 1958 at Uparbeda village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. She was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022. PTI BBM BBM RG