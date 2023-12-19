Odisha Governor writes to CM on issues faced by people in Angul, Dhenkanal

Bhubaneswar, Dec 19 (PTI) Odisha Governor Raghubar Das has drawn the attention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to certain issues faced by the people of Angul and Dhenkanal districts.

Das undertook a visit to Angul and Dhenkanal districts from December 5 to 7.

In a letter to Patnaik on December 13 Das said: "During my interaction with them (people), they have brought out various issues pertaining to them… which may kindly be considered by the state government for appropriate action".

The governor also shared his personal experience in the letter to the CM, sources said on Tuesday.

In Dhenkanal district, the governor visited 'Bruddhashram' (old age home) at Joranda being run by Maharshi Dayanand Seva Mission. The Mission wants the land to be in its name to provide basic facilities to the inmates.

During his visit to Turang panchayat in Banarpal block of Angul district, ASHA workers urged the government to construct a 'Mamata Gruha' for health check-up and counselling of pregnant women, the governor said.

The governor also narrated how the people brought to his notice the water pollution caused by mining operations of Mahanadi Coalfield Limited (MCL) and its adverse impact on the health of the local residents. The groundwater level in the area has also been getting depleted. The governor said in the letter.

The people also drew the attention of the governor that no meeting of the Rehabilitation and Periphery Development Advisory Committee (RPDAC) has been held in the last two years. As a result, the grievances of the people in the area are not being redressed, the letter said.

People of the area have also drawn the attention to the huge loss caused to the farm sector due to the elephant menace. They claimed that the Forest department has not been taking any steps to tackle the jumbo menace.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP and Congress criticised the state's BJD government and alleged that the governor's findings in the two districts were just the tip of the iceberg. "The entire state is facing a similar situation," alleged BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi.

Former OPCC president and Dalit leader Jaydev Jena said there is no point in the BJD government's claim of transformation in different sectors. Governor's visits have revealed the truth behind the development taking place in the state, he said. PTI AAM RG