Odisha govt announces 3 per cent dearness allowance hike

Bhubaneswar, Oct 16 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday announced a 3 per cent increase in dearness allowance of state government employees.

The DA rate has now increased from 55 per cent to 58 per cent, according to an official release.

It will be implemented retrospectively from July 1, 2025.

The dearness relief (DR) for pensioners has also been increased by three per cent.

The decision will benefit about 8.5 lakh government employees and pensioners in Odisha, the release said.