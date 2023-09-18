Odisha govt appeals primary school teachers to withdraw protest

Bhubaneswar, Sep 18 (PTI) The Odisha government on Monday held a discussion with agitating primary school teachers and appealed to them to withdraw their ongoing protest.

A meeting of the inter-ministerial committee was held here at the Lok Seva Bhawan, in which representatives of the All Utkal Primary Teachers’ Federation participated, Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha said.

"Demands of the All Utkal Primary Teachers’ Federation were discussed in detail at the meeting. The school and mass education department has been directed to examine their demands and take appropriate action in the coming days," Arukha said.

Stating that the state government is actively considering their demands, the minister requested the teachers to end the protest and join duty.

Following the government’s appeal, the teachers’ body has decided to hold a meeting this evening to decide the future course of action, said Jyoti Ranjan Mishra, coordinator of the federation.

Demanding abolition of the contractual appointment system, hike in grade pay and restoration of the old pension scheme, over 1.30 lakh primary school teachers of Odisha have been staging protests across the state since September 8. PTI BBM BBM MNB