Odisha govt appoints IAS officer as Padampur ADM

Bhubaneswar, Dec 29 (PTI) Unable to declare Padampur as a separate district due to an order by the Orissa High Court, the state government on Friday appointed an IAS officer as the additional district magistrate (ADM) for the subdivision in Bargarh district.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the proposal for the creation of a new post of ADM Padampur in Bargarh district, an official release by the CMO said.

Chavan Kunal Motiram, an IAS officer of 2020 batch, has been posted as ADM Padampur, according to a notification issued by the general administration department.

He is currently working as the sub-collector, Balasore.

The ADM Padampur office will further strengthen the administration in the region and help to promptly address public grievances and speed up development activities, the official release said.

The HC has directed the state government not to form any new district without its consent.