Odisha govt appoints Madhuri Dixit as brand ambassador of handloom industry

Bhubaneswar, Aug 7 (PTI) The Odisha government on Thursday appointed Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit as brand ambassador of the state’s handloom industry.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi made the announcement at the inauguration of the Exhibition-cum-Knowledge Sharing for Textile Advantage or ‘EKTA’, an initiative to promote handloom products, marking the 11th National Handloom Day celebrations in the state.

Speaking at the event, Dixit expressed admiration for Odisha’s rich textile heritage and emphasised the importance of preserving traditional crafts through modern platforms like ‘EKTA’.

“When I first draped a Bomkai saree, or ran my fingers across finely woven Sambalpuri ‘ekat’, I just did not feel the fabric, I felt the soul of the weaver, the rhythm of looms and legacy of generations speaking through silent patterns,” she said.

“These are not just textiles or handicrafts, they are living testaments to Odia resilience, creativity and timeless bond between the art and the identity. In every motif, there is a story, in every art, there is a prayer and every artist’s eyes are a dream, to be seen, valued and passed on,” the Bollywood actor said.

The ‘EKTA’ initiative aims to provide market access, training and financial support to handloom artisans across the state, officials said.

The chief minister expressed hope that with the active support of Dixit, garments made from Odisha handloom will gain recognition in the fashion world of the country and abroad.