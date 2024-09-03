Odisha govt appoints six IAS officers as sub-collectors

Bhubaneswar, Sep 3 (PTI) The Odisha government on Tuesday appointed six IAS officers of the 2022 batch as sub-collectors of various subdivisions of the state after completion of their training.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department, Akshay Pillay has been appointed as sub-collector of Bonei, while Prahlad Narayan Sharma is the new sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Athagarh.

Arugula Sneha and Akavaram Sasya Reddy have been posted as sub-collector of Padampur and Jeypore respectively.

The state also appointed Samir Kumar Jena as SDM of Talcher and Soumyaranjan Pradhan as Rairangpur SDM, as per the notification. PTI BBM BDC