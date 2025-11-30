Odisha govt asks collectors to allocate sites to landless beneficiaries of housing schemes

Bhubaneswar, Nov 30 (PTI) The Odisha government has asked all district collectors to allocate sites to landless families covered under different rural housing schemes.

Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department Secretary Girish S N recently wrote a letter to the collectors in this regard.

He said all eligible landless beneficiaries should be allotted a house site on priority.

Earlier, the government had instructed block development officers (BDOs) to hold meetings with tahsildars concerned on the first Saturday of every month to resolve such issues, he said.

However, it is a matter of concern that till now, 871 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) in 11 of 30 districts, are yet to be allocated house sites, he said.

Similarly, 50 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) in Deogarh, Dhenkanal and Mayurbhanj are also awaiting allocation of lands by the government for the construction of houses, he said.

Girish said over 2 lakh households have been identified as landless during the Awaas+ 2024 survey under PMAY-G. PTI BBM BBM ACD