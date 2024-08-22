Odisha govt asks Cuttack medical college to rusticate senior doctor accused of raping 2 patients

Bhubaneswar, Aug 22 (PTI) The Odisha government on Thursday directed the authorities of SCB Medical College Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack to rusticate a senior resident doctor, accused of raping two women patients.

This decision follows a recommendation from the Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Santosh Kumar Mishra, who led an inquiry into the allegations.

In a letter to the SCB Medical College principal, Mishra instructed that the accused doctor be rusticated. "The principal of the SCB Medical College Hospital will rusticate the accused doctor," Mishra told PTI.

A three-member committee confirmed the doctor’s involvement in the offences and found no evidence of conspiracy or false implication, according to the DMET.

The doctor, a resident of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, was arrested on August 13 following a complaint by the two women at Mangalabag police station in Cuttack. The doctor's wife has claimed that her husband was framed.

The alleged rapes took place on August 11 when the patients came in for an echocardiogram (ECHO) test.

The Health & Family Welfare Department of the state government took the incident seriously and formed a probe committee consisting of Dr. Santosh Kumar Mishra (DMET), Dr. Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra (Superintendent, SCB MCH, Cuttack), Dr. Roma Rattan (Joint DMET), and the I/c Dean & Principal of SCB Medical College. PTI AAM AAM MNB