Odisha govt asks tourists to leave Puri as cyclone slated to hit coast

Bhubaneswar, Oct 21 (PTI) With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting that a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed of 100-120 kmph slated to hit the Odisha coast by October 25, the Odisha government on Monday issued an advisory asking tourists to vacate pilgrim town Puri soon.

Advertisment

State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari issued the advisory after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday.

"The tourists who have come to Puri should leave the seaside pilgrim town soon as the district is likely to be affected by the severe cyclonic storm," Pujari told reporters.

Pujari said that the Puri district administration has also been asked to discourage people from visiting the pilgrim town from Tuesday till after the cyclone makes landfall as it could cause damage. PTI BBM AAM AAM ACD