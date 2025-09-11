Odisha govt brings back 23 tourists stranded in Nepal: Official

Bhubaneswar, Sep 11 (PTI) The Odisha government on Thursday said 23 pilgrims and tourists from the state, who were stranded in Nepal in the wake of violence, have been rescued and brought back to India through a special initiative.

A statement by the Directorate of Odisha Family under the department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture, said: "23 Odia pilgrims have been rescued from Nepal and brought back to India".

"Within five hours of the incident coming to light, the Directorate of Odisha Family contacted the office of the Chief Resident Commissioner of Odisha in New Delhi. The office, in turn, reached out to the Embassy of India in Kathmandu and the Ambassador of India through the Ministry of External Affairs," the statement added.

Odia Language, Literature and Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj in a post on X said: "Due to the political instability in Nepal, 23 Odias who were stranded there have been brought back to India. Through the efforts of the Odisha Parivar Directorate under the Odisha Government's Department of Odia Language, Literature, and Culture, and the Office of the Chief Resident Commissioner in New Delhi, all 23 Odia tourists have safely returned to our country." He added, "Heartfelt thanks to the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu for their cooperation."