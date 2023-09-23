Odisha govt clerk gets 3 years of imprisonment in corruption case

Bhubaneswar, Sep 23 (PTI) A vigilance court in Odisha on Saturday awarded three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 to a government clerk after he was convicted in a corruption case.

The vigilance department said Prakash Kumar Sahu, the senior revenue assistant in the office of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), Chandrapur in Rayagada district was convicted by the special judge, vigilance, Jeypore.

In September 2020, when Sahu was serving as a development clerk in Kashipur block of Rayagada district, the Odisha vigilance had caught him red-handed while accepting a bribe from a complainant for issuing a work order under the MLA Local Area Development (MLA LAD ) fund, the vigilance department said in a statement.

A case was registered, and subsequently, a chargesheet was framed against Sahu, it said.

The vigilance court sentenced Sahu to undergo imprisonment for three years and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000.

In default of the payment of the fine, he has to serve a jail term for another three months, it said.

The vigilance has decided to move the competent authority for the dismissal of Sahu from service following his conviction. PTI BBM BDC