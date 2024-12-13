Odisha govt committed to encouraging children in field of science from early age: CM

Bhubaneswar, Dec 13 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said his government was committed to encouraging children in the field of science from an early age.

Majhi made the statement after felicitating winners of the Young Astronomer Talent Search (YATS) at the Pathani Samanta Planetarium (PSP) here.

"Our government is committed to taking necessary steps from the school level itself to develop scientific thinking among the youth and encourage them," he said.

Majhi said Samanta's research in the field of astronomy and space science is a source of inspiration for the whole world.

YATS, organised by Tata Steel in collaboration with Pathani Samanta Planetarium, witnessed the participation of over 71,000 students from across the state.

Tata Steel-Kalinganagar vice-president (operations) Rajiv Kumar said, "For nearly two decades, YATS has nurtured scientific curiosity, inspiring students to explore astronomy and pursue careers in science." Celebrating the achievements of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the theme of the 18th edition of YATS was, "Will Space be Your Next Travel Destination?" The winners will have the opportunity to visit an ISRO facility where they will interact with leading space scientists and gain valuable insights into the world of space exploration. PTI AAM AAM SOM