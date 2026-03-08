Odisha govt committed to take women power forward in every sector: CM

Bhubaneswar, Mar 8 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said his government is committed to take women power forward in every field.

Majhi said this while greeting all women of the state on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The CM in a post on X said, "Women's power is indeed the true strength of society. With this firm belief, our government has been giving the highest priority for comprehensive development and empowerment of women." Today, the women of Odisha are attaining financial independence through the 'Subhadra' scheme, while emerging as new entrepreneurs through the 'Lakhsapati Didi' campaign, he said.

The 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala' scheme is set to bring a new revolution in the field of education for the bright future of girls, while the 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana' is strengthening their social security, he pointed out.

He said the welfare of mothers and children is being ensured through the 'Mamata' and 'Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana' schemes.

The chief minister further said that innovative initiatives like the 'Subhadra Wellness Centre' and 'Subhadra Shakti Sambad' are further strengthening women's health and awareness.

"The fundamental goal of all our efforts is to provide respect and equal opportunities to women. From health to self-reliance, we are committed to take women's power forward in every sector. Let us celebrate the indomitable courage and successes of women and participate in building an egalitarian society," he wrote on X.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati said, "On International Women's Day, I acknowledge and celebrate the immense contributions of women whose dedication, resilience and leadership continue to shape our society. Their service and achievements remain a powerful force in driving progress and strengthening our nation." Greeting women on this auspicious day, Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik said, "Women's empowerment has always been the guiding force behind all our initiatives. #Odisha has distinguished itself as a true champion of women empowerment by spearheading transformative initiatives such as #MissionShakti, #MAMATA, and the pioneering #GenderBudget." "On #WomensDay, we celebrate not only the indomitable spirit and leadership of women across all spheres, but also renew our pledge to ensure a greater role for women in society so that women's voices are integral to policy, progress, and prosperity," Patnaik wrote on X. PTI BBM BBM RG