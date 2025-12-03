Odisha govt constitutes committee to address teachers' demands

Bhubaneswar, Dec 3 (PTI) The Odisha government on Wednesday decided to set up a high-level committee to examine various demands of teachers, lecturers and other staffers in state, aided and private educational institutions.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said in the assembly that the committee headed by retired IAS officer Ashok Kumar Tripathy will examine the demands of the teachers and employees' associations.

"The committee will submit its report to the state government within six months," the chief minister said.

He said the state government was seriously considering the demands of teachers/lecturers and employees' associations in government, grant-in-aid, and non-grant-in-aid private educational institutions under School and Mass Education and Higher Education departments.

While separate groups of teachers are already staging agitations before the assembly, primary school teachers have threatened to launch a protest from December 5, demanding an increase in grade pay to Rs 4,200 and regularisation of jobs by adding contractual years in the service book of teachers recruited from 2001-2024.

Majhi said their demands have also been discussed at various times. PTI AAM AAM ACD