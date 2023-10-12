Odisha govt creates 67 officer posts for ULBs

Bhubaneswar, Oct 12 (PTI) The Odisha government has created 67 additional officer posts to strengthen the public service delivery system in urban local bodies (ULBs) of the state.

The government has created 35 Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) and 32 Odisha Revenue Service (ORS) posts. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved a proposal in this regard, the CMO said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

In the post, the chief minister's office (CMO) said, "To further bolster service delivery to people in Urban Local Bodies, CM @Naveen_Odisha has approved 35 additional posts in #Odisha Administrative Service and 32 additional posts in Odisha Revenue Service." The postings will be made in different municipal corporations, municipalities and notified area councils (NACs), it added. PTI BBM BBM ACD