Odisha govt declares Sept 9 public holiday for Nuakhai festival

Bhubaneswar, Aug 29 (PTI) The Odisha government on Thursday declared September 9 a public holiday for Nuakhai, a major festival in the state's western region.

The Chief Minister’s Office announced that all government offices, magisterial courts, and educational institutions will be closed on the day.

Although Nuakhai will be celebrated on September 8, which is a Sunday, the holiday on September 9 has been announced to give people a two-day break to fully celebrate the festival. PTI BBM BBM MNB