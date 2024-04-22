Odisha govt deploys 7 ODRAF teams to douse forest fires

Bhubaneswar, Apr 22 (PTI) The Odisha government on Monday deployed seven teams of state disaster response force in vulnerable forests to combat wildfire.

Advertisment

On the request of the principal chief conservator of forests, the Office of Special Relief Commissioner deployed Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams in Baliguda, Phulbani, Rayagada, Bonai, Kalahandi South, Similipal South, Paralakhemundi forest divisions to douse wildfire.

Speaking to media persons, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Debidutta Biswal said wildfire incidents are now under control and all measures have been taken.

Usually, forest fire incidents are reported in January each year.

Advertisment

During this year, forest fires were detected at 12,000 points in Odisha as compared to 32,500 during the same period of last year, Biswal said.

This year, all forest fire alerts have been responded to, he said.

"To stop the spread of fire in forest areas, seven ODRAF teams have been deployed in vulnerable points. They will reach the spot by Tuesday," he said.

Advertisment

Office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Odisha has written a letter to additional DGP (law & order) in this regard on Monday.

In its letter, the SRC office asked ODRAF teams to carry the required equipment to manage forest fires along with PPE kits.

Altogether 370 squads have been deployed by the forest department to douse the fire in the state, Biswal added. PTI BBM BDC