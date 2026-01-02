Odisha govt directs vigilance to probe 125 corruption cases reported between April–Dec 2025

Bhubaneswar, Jan 2 (PTI) The Odisha government has directed the vigilance department to investigate 125 corruption cases reported between April and December 2025, officials said on Friday.

The decision was taken during a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to review the performance of the vigilance department, the CMO said in a statement.

"The state government has never assigned such a large number of cases for vigilance probes in a comparable period," the CMO said, highlighting the government’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

Majhi said, "Now, the time has arrived to build a corruption-free Odisha and set an example so that government employees will refrain from the path of corruption." The vigilance department registered 202 criminal cases and arrested 212 government employees in 2025.

The department also filed 49 cases of disproportionate assets (DA) and unearthed property worth Rs 120 crore.

The department seized 153 buildings, 18.3 kg of gold, 714 plots, 12 farmhouses, deposits worth Rs 36.69 crore and cash amounting to Rs 8.81 crore during the period, they said.

The vigilance has also disposed of 488 cases after investigation and succeeded in getting convictions in 108 cases, the official informed.