Odisha govt distributes house allotment letters to 116 slum dwellers

Bhubaneswar, Nov 19 (PTI) The Odisha government on Tuesday distributed allotment letters among 116 beneficiaries of the Affordable Housing Project (AHP) for slum dwellers.

State Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra distributed the allotment letters among the beneficiaries here at a function.

A total of 116 beneficiaries received their allotment letters, including 47 for Chandrasekharpur AHP, 36 for Nilamadhab Awas AHP, and 28 for Subudhipur's Barunei Enclave AHP.

Addressing the gathering, Mahapatra said, "Owning a house in the capital city is a dream for many. Through BDA's affordable housing schemes, we aim to provide shelter to the urban poor, ensuring not just housing but a better quality of life." These projects are equipped with proper infrastructure and basic amenities for better living, he said.

He emphasised the Odisha government's commitment for improving the lives of slum dwellers.

The house allotment was conducted transparently through a lottery system in the presence of an independent observer, he said.

Plans are afoot to construct 2,600 houses on 20 acres of land in Chandrasekharpur.

Of these, 820 houses have already been completed, and 737 have been allotted to eligible beneficiaries, while the remaining 1,863 houses will be distributed in phases, the minister said.

Similarly, at Nilamadhab project, near Care Hospital in the capital city, 1,200 houses are being developed. The construction of 960 houses has been completed, with 543 already allotted to beneficiaries. The remaining 657 houses will be allocated in subsequent phases.

Further, 342 houses have been construed at Barunei Enclave in Subudhipur, of which, 28 houses have been handed over to eligible recipients.

Mahapatra said that the redevelopment of the Keshari Residency slum over 10 acres of land at Satyanagar is also under progress. Of the targeted 1,300 houses, 560 have been completed, and 454 families have received their allotments. The remaining 846 houses will be allocated in phases, he added. PTI BBM BBM ACD