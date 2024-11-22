Odisha govt distributes Rs 8.96 crore aid to 66 goshalas

Bhubaneswar, Nov 22 (PTI) The BJP government in Odisha on Friday provided Rs 8.96 crore as first phase assistance to 66 registered 'goshalas' (cowsheds) for the financial year 2024-25 for giving shelter and taking care of about 20,000 destitute cattle.

Gokulananda Mallik, Minister for Fisheries and Animal Resources Development, distributed financial assistance to the registered goshalas of the state here during a programme.

Mallik said, “It is our duty and responsibility to ensure the health and security of animals and birds which are very loyal to us and have played an integral role in our society.” Stating that there has always been a close relationship between human and animals, he said the state government is showing keenness for welfare of cattle in the state and provides assistance to registered goshalas under "Mukhyamantri Pranikalyan Yojana" for the care and maintenance of cattle resources.

During the event, the minister also distributed work orders to 13 animal welfare organisations for establishment of new goshalas for the rehabilitation of about 1300 stray and destitute cattle.

The organisations will be provided with an assistance of about Rs 5 crore when they become operational, he informed.

Under Mukhyamantri Pranikalyan Yojana, assistance ranging from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 52 lakh is being provided for establishment of new goshalas for the purpose of rehabilitation and shelter of 50 to 150 destitute cattle, officials said.

The state government has also distributed go-ahead letters for establishment of 47 vermi-compost units. After establishment, an assistance of Rs 2.15 crore will be provided to these units and about 3000 tons of vermi-compost can be produced annually, they said.

Mallik further said that the implementation of Mukhyamantri Pranikalyan Yojana shows the government's commitment towards a more compassionate and inclusive society. He also urged others to come forward for animal welfare. PTI BBM BBM NN