Odisha govt employees to get September salary in advance

Bhubaneswar, Sep 24 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed officials to disburse the month's salary of government employees on September 26 in view of the upcoming festivities.

Usually, the salaries are disbursed at the end of the month, but with government offices set to remain closed from September 27 for the Durga Puja holidays, the early payment “will allow them to meet requirements and make necessary purchases”, an official release said.

“This is to encourage employees to take part in the nationwide ‘Savings Festival’ after implementation of the GST 2.0 reforms,” it said. PTI AAM RBT