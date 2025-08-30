Odisha govt empowers inspectors, SIs to handle SC/ST atrocity cases

Bhubaneswar, Aug 30 (PTI) The Odisha government on Saturday empowered inspectors and sub-inspectors of the state police to arrest, investigate, and prosecute cases under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, an official notification said.

Previously, these powers were reserved for officers in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and above.

The notification said that these officers (inspector and SI) may now exercise authority before any special court designated under the Act, within their territorial jurisdiction.

The decision aims to improve responsiveness and expedite legal action in cases involving atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, it said. PTI AAM AAM ACD