Odisha: Govt engineer arrested in corruption case

Bhubaneswar, Apr 17 (PTI) A government engineer was arrested in a corruption case in Odisha on Thursday, officials said.

A case was filed against Assistant Executive Engineer Rama Chandra Satpathy, who was posted in Athamallick block in Angul district, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.

Among the properties found in his possession are a residential double-storeyed building in Dhenkanal and 22 high-value plots in Cuttack and Dhenkanal, they added.

The Vigilance Department also seized Rs 23.95 lakh from the house of his son-in-law Tapan Kumar Tripathy, who is a medical officer of the Community Health Centre in Junagarh.

"After a thorough search, inventory and enquiry, it was calculated that Satpathy was in possession of assets which were 226 per cent in excess of his known sources of income," an officer said.

His spouse and daughter were also booked, he said.