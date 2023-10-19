Odisha: Govt engineer arrested in corruption case; buildings, plots of land, deposits found

Angul, Oct 19 (PTI) A government engineer posted in Odisha's Angul district was arrested on Thursday in a corruption case, officials said.

Five buildings, 26 plots of land, and deposits of over Rs 64 lakh were found in searches at 11 properties linked to him, they said.

The accused was posted as a junior engineer of Samagra Sikhya Abhiyan at Pallahara in Angul, they said.

The searches were conducted by personnel of the Vigilance Department on Wednesday in Bhubaneswar, Angul and Puri districts, officials said.

Among the other items found were gold jewellery weighing 832 gram and Rs 3.33 lakh in cash. He could not provide satisfactory reply for accumulating such huge wealth, they said.

A further investigation is underway, they added.