Odisha govt extends deadline to apply for BSKY Nabin Card by 10 days

Bhubaneswar, Jan 16 (PTI) The Odisha government on Tuesday extended the deadline for submission of applications for Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) Nabin Card by 10 days, according to a notification.

The application process, which started on January 6, will now continue till January 26 instead of January 16, it said.

Eligible persons can register themselves on bskynabin.odisha.gov.in to get benefits of the newly launched healthcare scheme, it added.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the BSKY Nabin Card on December 29 to provide cashless healthcare facilities to people of rural areas in private hospitals.

All rural families of the state, except government employees, income taxpayers and those not covered under BSKY, will be eligible for the 'BSKY Nabin Card'.

They will be entitled to cashless healthcare of Rs 5 lakh per annum, and the coverage for women would be up to Rs 10 lakh in empanelled private hospitals both inside and outside the state. PTI BBM BBM SOM