Odisha govt extends PUC renewal deadline by 1 month

Bhubaneswar, Dec 24 (PTI) The Odisha government extended the deadline for renewing the pollution under control (PUC) certificate for motor vehicles by a month, an official said on Wednesday.

The state transport authority had on December 20 asked oil marketing companies, such as Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum, not to provide fuel to vehicles whose PUC certificates have expired.

It also announced that heavy fines would be imposed on vehicles plying without valid PUC certificates from January 1.

"We will give one month's time to the motor vehicle owners to update their PUC and other documents like registration certificate, insurance and fitness certificate," a senior officer of the Transport Department said.

The decision comes amid public outrage, with vehicles making a long queue outside PUC centres to renew the certificates.