Odisha govt forms 16 new notified area councils, upgrades seven others

Bhubaneswar, Aug 31 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday announced the formation of 16 new notified area councils as well as upgradation of seven existing NACs into municipalities.

Majhi made this announcement while addressing a programme on the occasion of Local Self Governance Day.

During the meeting, the chief minister asked officers of the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to make their cities and towns pothole-free and cover all drains by April 2026. He asked the officers to submit self-certification announcing that all roads in their ULB are pothole-free.

The government will provide adequate funds for carrying out the necessary repair, maintenance and new construction works, he assured.

New NACs will be created at Loisingha town in Bolangir district, Sohela in Bargarh district, Badamba, Narasinghpur and Salipur (Cuttack), Gandia (Dhenkanal), Jagannath Prasad & Patrapur (Ganjam), Chandikhol (Jajpur), Narla & Jaipatna (Kalahandi), Tangi (Khurda), Borigumma (Koraput), Kaptipada, Jashipur & Rasgovindpur (Mayurbhanj).

Bhanjanagar, Aska, Chhatrapur, Kabisuryanagar and Polasara NACs in Ganjam district, Karanjia NAC in Mayurbhanj and Boudh NAC will be upgraded to municipalities, he announced.

The Housing and Urban Development of the Odisha government has recently issued draft notification for constitution of 12 new Notified Area Councils (NACs) in seven districts across Odisha.

The proposed NACs are Pallahara in Angul district, Birmaharajpur in Subarnapur district, Simulia, Basta in Balasore district, Betnoti, Bangiriposi, Chitrada in Mayurbhanj district, Bissam Cuttack in Rayagada district, Bamra, Rengali in Sambalpur district, Tihidi, Dhusuri in Bhadrak district.

The government had also earlier declared the upgradation of Puri Municipality into a municipal corporation.

So, in total, 28 new NACs, seven municipalities and one municipal corporation will be formed in the state. These new ULBs will have all kinds of basic needs like, water supply, street light, power, roads, parks, amusement centres, etc, Majhi said.