Odisha govt guidelines for women employees to avail maternity leave

Bhubaneswar, May 21 (PTI) The Odisha government on Wednesday laid down clear guidelines for maternity leave of women employees.

The guideline was made public after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved it.

It said that maternity leave of 180 days can be availed three months before the expected delivery date (EDD) and within six months after the birth of the baby. It can be taken continuously in one go or in multiple phases. However, childbirth must take place in a recognised medical facility, it said.

The guideline also cleared the doubts in cases where a female government employee was not in service at the time of childbirth but joined later, as well as in cases of miscarriage, death of a newborn, or stillbirth.

It said that if a female government employee was not in service at the time of childbirth and joined later, she can avail maternity leave until her child is six months old. In such cases, the maternity leave may be less than 180 days.

The maternity leave is applicable for female government employees with less than two children.