Odisha govt has zero tolerance for crimes against women, all accused arrested: CM

Cuttack (Odisha), Jan 26 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday asserted that the state government has zero tolerance for crimes against women and that all accused have been arrested and put behind bars.

Majhi was addressing a gathering here after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

"I would like to assure the mothers and sisters of the state on this occasion that our government is always working for your safety. If anyone commits a crime against you, they will definitely be punished. In cases of violence against women, all the accused have been arrested," he said.

Asserting that there is no political protection for the criminals involved in crimes against women, the chief minister said the government has no mercy for them.

"Regardless of political affiliation, caste, religion, or colour, for me, a person who commits violence against women has only one identity and one address -- jail," he said.

The chief minister said that women are half of the population and the state cannot progress unless there is welfare of women.

"Our government has also given high priority to women's safety along with their dignity," he said.

The chief minister pointed out that the rate of conviction in crimes against women was 9.2 per cent in 2022 and it further decreased to 6.9 per cent in 2023.

"However, today, it is a matter of some satisfaction for me that in the first six months of 2025, the conviction rate has reached 41 per cent. In June, it was more than 62 per cent," he said.

Majhi said his government implemented the Subhadra Yojana in the first meeting of the cabinet and more than one crore women have been covered under the scheme.

A record Rs 89,862 crore has been allocated in the current budget for women's welfare.

"This provision is about 30 per cent of the total budget. This money is being spent on education, health, transportation and livelihood," the chief minister said.

Apart from this, Odisha has made lakhs of women 'Lakhpati Didis', which is proof of the government's commitment towards women, Majhi said.

On farmers' welfare, the chief minister claimed that his government has ensured the prosperity of farmers and has been purchasing paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal.

He said the input assistance of Rs 800 per quintal of paddy is being given for both Kharif and Rabi crops.

This apart, the government also supports farmers during unseasonal rains or cyclone damage, he said.

"According to the latest data, the monthly income of farmers in Odisha in 2022 was only Rs 5,112, which is the second-lowest in the country. However, with our government's input support, Subhadra, PM Kisan and CM Kisan schemes, the annual income of each farmer family has increased by at least Rs 61,000 as there is one Subhadra beneficiary in every farmer family," Majhi said.

He said the state government has set a goal to multiply the income of farmers through crop diversification, fisheries, cattle rearing, animal husbandry, poultry farming and other ancillary activities.

The chief minister also emphasised on large-scale industrialisation to bring prosperity to the state.

Industries would be the main pillars of our prosperity, he said, adding that the state was focusing on infrastructure and skills.

"Our double-engine government has taken extensive steps for infrastructure development in the state," he said, adding that Odisha is the first choice of investors. PTI AAM AAM ACD